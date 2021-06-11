Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What the discovery of a shackled skeleton in a ditch reveals about slavery in Roman Britain

By Richard Alston, Professor of Roman History, Royal Holloway
A body found buried in a ditch by construction workers in the village of Great Casterton, in the east Midlands of England, has shed new light on Roman slavery in Britain. A new analysis of the skeleton and the burial has revealed that the male body was probably that of slave from third century.

Although there is no obvious cause of death, the skeleton showed evidence of traumatic injuries from which the…


© The Conversation -


