Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Matt Canavan suggested the cold snap means global warming isn't real. We bust this and 2 other climate myths

By Nerilie Abram, Professor; ARC Future Fellow; Chief Investigator for the ARC Centre of Excellence for Climate Extremes; Deputy Director for the Australian Centre for Excellence in Antarctic Science, Australian National University
Martin De Kauwe, Senior lecturer, UNSW
Sarah Perkins-Kirkpatrick, ARC Future Fellow, UNSW
One cold winter doesn't negate more than a century of global warming. We need the political leadership to set the world on a safer path. Ill-informed tweets by government ministers won't help.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


~ Biden and Johnson meet ahead of G7
~ The most endangered seals in the world once called Australia home
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the G7 summit and the Biloela Tamil family
~ Biden administration reactivates the Quad
~ Pentagon given order to abandon Middle East and focus on Far East
~ 'Waiting to stab me': new research reveals the threats and daily trauma judges face in their jobs
~ Auckland is the world's 'most liveable city'? Many Māori might disagree
~ Surging Child Labor Demands Government Action
