Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Biden and Johnson meet ahead of G7

US President Joe Biden had a productive meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Thursday. Plus, the humanitarian crisis in Tigray is being exacerbated by previous crises. And, a look at the history of Alaska’s Denali National Park.


