Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Waiting to stab me': new research reveals the threats and daily trauma judges face in their jobs

By Kevin O’Sullivan, Conjoint Senior Lecturer, UNSW
In a survey of over 200 judges in NSW, a quarter said they received threats on their lives and nearly a third reported experiencing trauma from the daily exposure to violent crimes.


© The Conversation -


