Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Auckland is the world's 'most liveable city'? Many Māori might disagree

By Ella Henry, Associate Professor, Auckland University of Technology
Share this article
Auckland has risen to the top of a global liveable cities survey on the back of the country's pandemic response. But that's not the full picture.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'Waiting to stab me': new research reveals the threats and daily trauma judges face in their jobs
~ Surging Child Labor Demands Government Action
~ Syria: Russian Veto Would Shut Down Last Aid Lifeline
~ European Parliament Alarmed over Sri Lanka’s Rights Situation
~ Vital Signs: It's not the Reserve Bank's job to worry about housing prices
~ Proceed to your nearest (virtual) exit: gaming technology is teaching us how people respond to emergencies
~ Australian universities need to be more age-friendly — what does that look like in practice?
~ Tracking the transition: the ‘forgotten’ emissions undoing the work of Australia's renewable energy boom
~ Our own Nomadland: the Australians caught in a COVID blind spot
~ Here's how pharmacies could boost Australia's COVID vaccine rollout
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter