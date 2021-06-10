Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Syria: Russian Veto Would Shut Down Last Aid Lifeline

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Millions of Syrians risk losing access to lifesaving aid, including during the Covid-19 pandemic, if Russia vetoes reauthorizing the only remaining UN aid corridor from Turkey into opposition-held northwest Syria, Human Rights Watch said today. The United Nations Security Council should reauthorize full cross-border operations into the region and authorize a resumption of aid flows from Iraq to northeast Syria when the Council’s current resolution expires on July 10, 2021. The UN humanitarian chief has said that shutting down this gateway into northwest Syria, which is under the control of anti-government…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ 'Waiting to stab me': new research reveals the threats and daily trauma judges face in their jobs
~ Auckland is the world's 'most liveable city'? Many Māori might disagree
~ Surging Child Labor Demands Government Action
~ European Parliament Alarmed over Sri Lanka’s Rights Situation
~ Vital Signs: It's not the Reserve Bank's job to worry about housing prices
~ Proceed to your nearest (virtual) exit: gaming technology is teaching us how people respond to emergencies
~ Australian universities need to be more age-friendly — what does that look like in practice?
~ Tracking the transition: the ‘forgotten’ emissions undoing the work of Australia's renewable energy boom
~ Our own Nomadland: the Australians caught in a COVID blind spot
~ Here's how pharmacies could boost Australia's COVID vaccine rollout
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter