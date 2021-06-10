Australian universities need to be more age-friendly — what does that look like in practice?
By Jed Montayre, Senior Lecturer (Nursing), Western Sydney University
Alphia Possamai-Inesedy, Professor of Sociology, Western Sydney University
Yenna Salamonson, Professor in Nursing, Western Sydney University
Being age-friendly is not just a matter of responding to the needs of Australia's ageing population. It will benefit all students and the university as a whole.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 10, 2021