Our own Nomadland: the Australians caught in a COVID blind spot
By Amanda Davies, Professor of Human Geography, The University of Western Australia
Sarah Prout Quicke, Senior Lecturer, School of Social Sciences, The University of Western Australia
Lockdowns and restrictions disrupted the lives of most Australians, but the impacts on one hard-hit group, nomads, have been largely overlooked. We don't even know how many of them there are.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 10, 2021