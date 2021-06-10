Tolerance.ca
Vaccine hesitancy in smaller Caribbean islands benefits larger neighbours with high COVID-19 rates

By Janine Mendes-Franco
Rather than have vaccine doses expire, regional governments have been donating part of their allocations to larger Caribbean Community (CARICOM) neighbours who need them.


© Global Voices


