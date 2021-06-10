Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Was the London attack against a Muslim family terrorism? Legally, it's not that simple

By Jack L. Rozdilsky, Associate Professor of Disaster and Emergency Management, York University, Canada
Whether the perpetrator in the attack on a Muslim family that left four dead is charged with terrorism remains to be seen. But laying terrorism charges is legally complex.


© The Conversation -


