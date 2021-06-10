Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From the great plague to the 1918 flu, history shows that disease outbreaks make inequality worse

By Janet Greenlees, Associate Professor of Health History, Glasgow Caledonian University
Andrea Ford, Researcher in Medical Anthropology, University of Edinburgh
Sara Read, Lecturer in English, Loughborough University
Accounts of previous epidemics – by Samuel Pepys, Daniel Defoe and Katherine Porter – warn of mistakes that we risk repeating.


