From the great plague to the 1918 flu, history shows that disease outbreaks make inequality worse
By Janet Greenlees, Associate Professor of Health History, Glasgow Caledonian University
Andrea Ford, Researcher in Medical Anthropology, University of Edinburgh
Sara Read, Lecturer in English, Loughborough University
Accounts of previous epidemics – by Samuel Pepys, Daniel Defoe and Katherine Porter – warn of mistakes that we risk repeating.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 10, 2021