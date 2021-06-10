Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Malawi is taking steps to improve care of preterm babies. But gaps remain

By Mai-Lei Woo Kinshella, Global Health Research Coordinator at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, University of British Columbia
Alinane Linda Nyondo-Mipando, Lecturer in Health Systems and Policy, University of Malawi
Share this article
“Kangaroo mother care” is widely acknowledged as a helpful method in caring for small and preterm infants. It makes a vital contribution to their survival, well-being and development. Developed in 1978 by Colombian paediatrician Edgar Ray, kangaroo care involves continuous skin-to-skin contact on the mother’s chest to keep the baby warm, increase breastfeeding frequency, and aid in recognising danger signs of illness.

Preterm births often come with dangerous complications. They…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ South Africa should train all pharmacists to give vaccinations
~ Hiking workouts aren't just good for your body – they're good for your mind too
~ New material inspired by spider silk could help solve our plastic problem
~ From the great plague to the 1918 flu, history shows that disease outbreaks make inequality worse
~ Need a DIY project? Here's how to modify a 3D printer to make food or ceramics – new research
~ Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now
~ A portal designed specially for informal businesses could be a game-changer
~ A new film about Zimbabwe's 2018 elections is worth watching, but flawed
~ Climate change is a threat to Africa's transport systems: what must be done
~ Nigeria isn't ready to legalise marijuana: a scientist's view
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter