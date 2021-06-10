Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A portal designed specially for informal businesses could be a game-changer

By Justine Olawande Daramola, Prof, Cape Peninsula University of Technology
Africa has the highest proportion of informal sector workers anywhere in the world. They account for more than 85% of the continent’s workers. This compares with 68.2% in Asia and the Pacific, 68.6% in the Arab States, 40.0% in the Americas and 25.1% in Europe and Central Asia.

It is easier to work in the informal sector because no academic certificate or formal training is required. The most important thing is the readiness and ability to work.

The informal…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


