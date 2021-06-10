Climate change is a threat to Africa's transport systems: what must be done
By Amani George Rweyendela, Assistant Lecturer, Department of Environmental Engineering and Management, University of Dodoma
William John Mwegoha, Associate Professor, Department of Environmental Engineering and Management, University of Dodoma
Transportation infrastructure, such as roads and railway systems, is one of the sectors most threatened by climate change. Extreme weather events – such as flooding, sea level rises and storm surges – repeatedly wreak havoc on transport networks.
In Africa, extreme weather is a threat that can cause extensive structural damage. It can also accelerate the ageing of infrastructure components. This can lead to considerable financial…
- Thursday, June 10, 2021