The FDA's big gamble on the new Alzheimer's drug

By C. Michael White, Distinguished Professor and Head of the Department of Pharmacy Practice, University of Connecticut
The FDA approved Alzheimer's disease drug aducanumab despite minimal evidence of its efficacy. Whether this decision ultimately hurts or helps patients depends on data researchers don't yet have.


