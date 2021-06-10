Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Parking reform could reenergize downtowns – here's what happened when Buffalo changed its zoning rules

By Daniel Baldwin Hess, Professor of Urban and Regional Planning, University at Buffalo
Jeffrey Rehler, Adjunct Assistant Professor, Department of Urban and Regional Planning, University at Buffalo
Share this article
When Buffalo, New York, changed its zoning code so that developers no longer had to provide specified amounts of parking, space was freed up for public transit and people.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Coronavirus variants can evade antibodies by spreading via supercells – new research
~ Why so many Iranians plan not to vote this month – podcast
~ Grattan on Friday: Scott Morrison's quest to be a Biden 'bestie'
~ The FDA's big gamble on the new Alzheimer's drug
~ Here's what I tell teachers about how to teach young students about slavery
~ Working with dangerous viruses sounds like trouble – but here's what scientists learn from studying pathogens in secure labs
~ Alcohol companies make $17.5 billion a year off of underage drinking, while prevention efforts are starved for cash
~ Women are as likely as men to accept a gender pay gap if they benefit from it
~ A new reason Americans are getting leery of billionaire donors
~ Why Iranians won’t vote: new survey reveals massive political disenchantment
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter