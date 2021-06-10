Parking reform could reenergize downtowns – here's what happened when Buffalo changed its zoning rules
By Daniel Baldwin Hess, Professor of Urban and Regional Planning, University at Buffalo
Jeffrey Rehler, Adjunct Assistant Professor, Department of Urban and Regional Planning, University at Buffalo
When Buffalo, New York, changed its zoning code so that developers no longer had to provide specified amounts of parking, space was freed up for public transit and people.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 10, 2021