Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Women are as likely as men to accept a gender pay gap if they benefit from it

By Marlon Williams, Assistant Professor of Economics, University of Dayton
An experimental study found that the vast majority of women didn't support a pay policy that corrected for an advantage they received, slightly more than men in the same position.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


