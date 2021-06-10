Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

GDP numbers are not what they seem: how they boost US and UK at expense of developing countries

By Ingrid Harvold Kvangraven, Lecturer in International Development, University of York
The World Bank has added its voice to those predicting the global economy will recover faster from the pandemic than previously thought. According to its latest report, global GDP will grow 5.6% in 2021 – a significant upgrade from the 4.1% forecast at the beginning of the year.

Beneath this headline figure are country forecasts that point to very…


