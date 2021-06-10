Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Twitter blocked, journalism threatened in Nigeria

By assistante Afrique
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is alarmed by the Nigeria government’s decision to suspend Twitter throughout the country after the social media platform deleted one of the president’s tweets, and by the attacks and threats it poses to the media according to journalists interviewed by RSF.Nigerian media outlets are shocked by Twitter’s suspension for an indefinite period that the government announced on 4 June.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Rex Patrick on Freedom of Information and Australia's submarines
~ After net zero, we will need to go much further and clean up historic emissions
~ Deforestation is driven by global markets
~ G7: why major economies are delaying a break with the fossil fuel industry
~ Remembering Tania Douglas: a brilliant biomedical engineer, academic and friend
~ Morrison's dilemma: Australia needs a dual strategy for its trade relationship with China
~ Biden lands in Europe
~ Biden lands in Europe
~ 'Over the top': backlash against TikTok's bee lady not justified, say bee experts
~ Kapow! Zap! Splat! How comics make sound on the page
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter