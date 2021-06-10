Tolerance.ca
Politics with Michelle Grattan: Rex Patrick on Freedom of Information and Australia's submarines

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Senator Rex Patrick is currently challenging the secrecy around Scott Morrison’s national cabinet. He’s brought legal action – the outcome is pending – to attempt to have the minutes of this body, which includes federal, state and territory leaders, made public. The government claims the documents are protected by an exemption for cabinet documents in the freedom of information act, while Patrick claims national cabinet lacks some of the essential features that would afford it that cover.

Patrick’s also pressing for improvements in the freedom information law, which has become increasingly…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


