Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Deforestation is driven by global markets

By Ruben Valbuena, Lecturer in Forest Sciences, Bangor University
Thomas Lovejoy, Senior Fellow, UN Foundation and University Professor, George Mason University
Share this article
The world is at a crossroads, as humanity tries to mitigate climate change and halt biodiversity loss, while still securing a supply of food for everyone. A recent study in Nature Communications shows that global demands for commodities, especially in connection with agricultural development, are the main drivers of land use change in the global south.

A land use change is defined as a permanent or long-term conversion in the type of cover of an area of land, for instance from forest to urban use, agricultural…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Twitter blocked, journalism threatened in Nigeria
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Rex Patrick on Freedom of Information and Australia's submarines
~ After net zero, we will need to go much further and clean up historic emissions
~ G7: why major economies are delaying a break with the fossil fuel industry
~ Remembering Tania Douglas: a brilliant biomedical engineer, academic and friend
~ Morrison's dilemma: Australia needs a dual strategy for its trade relationship with China
~ Biden lands in Europe
~ Biden lands in Europe
~ 'Over the top': backlash against TikTok's bee lady not justified, say bee experts
~ Kapow! Zap! Splat! How comics make sound on the page
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter