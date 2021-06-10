Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

G7: why major economies are delaying a break with the fossil fuel industry

By George Ferns, Lecturer in Management, Employment and Organisation, Cardiff University
Marcus Gomes, Lecturer in Organisation Studies and Sustainability, Cardiff University
The climate crisis is certain to be a hot topic at the G7 summit in Cornwall. While the leaders of the world’s richest countries agree in theory on the need to reach net zero emissions by 2050 at the latest, they remain faithful to a fossil fuel industry reluctant to substantively change its business model.

A recent report


