Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Remembering Tania Douglas: a brilliant biomedical engineer, academic and friend

By Ernesta M. Meintjes, Professor in Biomedical Engineering, University of Cape Town
Share this article
She believed and advocated that Africa needs to find solutions to its own problems and worked tirelessly to build biomedical engineering capacity across the continent.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Twitter blocked, journalism threatened in Nigeria
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Rex Patrick on Freedom of Information and Australia's submarines
~ After net zero, we will need to go much further and clean up historic emissions
~ Deforestation is driven by global markets
~ G7: why major economies are delaying a break with the fossil fuel industry
~ Morrison's dilemma: Australia needs a dual strategy for its trade relationship with China
~ Biden lands in Europe
~ Biden lands in Europe
~ 'Over the top': backlash against TikTok's bee lady not justified, say bee experts
~ Kapow! Zap! Splat! How comics make sound on the page
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter