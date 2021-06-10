Morrison's dilemma: Australia needs a dual strategy for its trade relationship with China
By Weihuan Zhou, Associate Professor, Director of Research and member of Herbert Smith Freehills CIBEL Centre, Faculty of Law and Justice, UNSW Sydney, UNSW
Markus Wagner, Associate Professor of Law and Director of the UOW Transnational Law and Policy Centre, University of Wollongong
Australia's Prime Minister wants reform of the World Trade Organization to rein in China's 'economic coercion'. But it also needs to constructively engage with China on that reform.
© The Conversation
