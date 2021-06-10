Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: Boy Publicly Executed in Oromia

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Roundabout at site of Amanuel Wondimu's execution on May 11, 2021, in Dembi Dollo town, Oromia, Ethiopia. © Nakoor Malkaa VOA (Nairobi) – Ethiopian government forces summarily executed a 17-year-old boy in Ethiopia’s Oromia region in broad daylight, Human Rights Watch said today. The public execution of Amanuel Wondimu Kebede underscores the lack of accountability for security force abuses in the country. On May 11, 2021, government forces apprehended and beat Amanuel in Dembi Dollo, a town in the Kellem Wellega zone of western Oromia. A video posted on social media…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


