Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Papua New Guinea: Violence Against Women Accused of Sorcery

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Screenshot from the testimony of Dr. Fiona Hukula (right) at the Special Parliamentary Inquiry into Gender-Based Violence in Port Moresby on May 24, 2021.   © 2021 Facebook (Melbourne) – The Papua New Guinea government should protect women accused of practicing “sorcery” from violence and hold the attackers to account, Human Rights Watch said today. At least five women have been attacked since March 2021, one of whom was killed. “The Papua New Guinea government should urgently investigate all cases of violence following sorcery accusations, and prosecute those responsible,”…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


