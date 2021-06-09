4 reasons schools should let students wear sports uniforms every day
By Matthew Mclaughlin, PhD Candidate, School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Newcastle
Luke Wolfenden, Professor (Public Health), University of Newcastle
Nicole McCarthy, PhD Candidate, University of Newcastle
Nicole Nathan, NHMRC MRFF Investigator, University of Newcastle
Nine in ten parents agree school uniforms should support their kids to be active. That's only one reason schools should let kids wear sports uniforms. They're also cheaper and kids prefer them.
