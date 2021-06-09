Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

People's odds of loneliness could fall by up to half if cities hit 30% green space targets

By Thomas Astell-Burt, Professor of Population Health and Environmental Data Science, NHMRC Boosting Dementia Research Leadership Fellow, University of Wollongong
Xiaoqi Feng, Associate Professor in Urban Health and Environment; NHMRC Career Development Fellow, UNSW
For the areas of cities with less than 10% green space, increasing that to 30% could cut the overall odds of residents becoming lonely by a quarter.


