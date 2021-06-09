If you don't have a COVID vaccination certificate, could you be banned from restaurants, shops and theatres?
By Maria O'Sullivan, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Law, and Deputy Director, Castan Centre for Human Rights Law, Monash University
Vaccine passports are an increasingly likely proposition in Australia. Last week, national cabinet “welcomed” a new COVID-19 digital vaccination certificate, which will be made available through the Medicare app or myGov.
This week, government services minister Linda Reynolds confirmed…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 9, 2021