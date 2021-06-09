Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

London terror attack: Canadians have become desensitized to violence against Muslims

By Jasmeet Bahia, PhD Student, Sociology, Carleton University
Four members of a family were killed in a hate crime — only the nine-year-old son survived. Islamophobia has created a culture of hate in Canada that threatens those who are perceived as Muslim.


