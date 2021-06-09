Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why big pharma had a responsibility to profit from the pandemic

By Michael James Boland, PhD Researcher, IRC Government of Ireland Scholar, University College Cork
Share this article
The pharmaceutical company Pfizer expects to earn up to US$26 billion (£18 billion) this year from the sale of its COVID-19 vaccine. Profits for the first quarter of 2021 are apparently 44% higher than they were a year ago.

Similarly, Moderna expects to…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 535 new fast radio bursts help answer deep questions about the universe and shed light on these mysterious cosmic events
~ Rapid delivery grocery apps have flourished during the pandemic – but will they permanently change how we shop?
~ What makes someone bilingual? There’s no easy answer
~ London terror attack: Canadians have become desensitized to violence against Muslims
~ Aphantasia explained: some people can't form mental pictures
~ How cities can avoid 'green gentrification' and make urban forests accessible
~ Senator Warren's wealth tax might prevent billionaires from paying nearly nothing in taxes – but it's probably not constitutional
~ Is tax avoidance ethical? Asking on behalf of a few billionaire friends
~ Families of Activists Who Flee Xinjiang Pay a Heavy Price
~ What a Kyrgyzstan oil refinery reveals about China's Belt and Road Initiative
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter