Human Rights Observatory

Families of Activists Who Flee Xinjiang Pay a Heavy Price

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The watchtower of a high-security facility near a “re-education camp” where mostly Muslim ethnic minorities are detained, on the outskirts of Hotan, in China's northwestern Xinjiang region on May 31, 2019. ©2019 GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images For members of the Uyghur diaspora – people of Turkic descent who have left the Xinjiang region of China, where state repression runs deep – the decision to speak publicly about arbitrarily detained family members or to criticize human rights violations can be excruciating. Will doing so bring greater protection or greater…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


