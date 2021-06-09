Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Irish lough that offers a window into the deep sea

By James Bell, Professor of Marine Biology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Rob McAllen, Professor of Marine Conservation, University College Cork
Valerio Micaroni, PhD Candidate in Coastal and Marine Biology and Ecology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Share this article
Deeper than most scuba divers can safely work and above where most underwater robots are designed to descend lie some of the most poorly studied ecosystems in the world. Between 30 and 150 metres down is the ocean’s mesophotic zone, meaning middle-light. Communities of life exist here at the limit of where photosynthesis can occur. On rocky surfaces in the cold water, seaweeds slowly give way to sponges, anemones, and sea squirts – small tube-like creatures that filter plankton from the water.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ultramarathon running: how safe is the sport?
~ Bitcoin: El Salvador's grand experiment
~ The internet consumes extraordinary amounts of energy. Here's how we can make it more sustainable
~ Why Colombians are taking to the streets to protest state violence
~ Getting 'unstuck': Women who care for others should feel OK stepping back
~ Uncovering anti-Blackness in the Arab world
~ G7 summit: there's a big agenda, but the group's world-beating influence is much diminished
~ Fastly's global internet meltdown could be a sign of things to come
~ Five ways 'green' carbon policies damage forests – and how we can fix the problem
~ Nigeria: a deleted tweet, a Twitter ban and Biafran wounds that have never healed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter