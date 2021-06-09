Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Colombians are taking to the streets to protest state violence

By Diana M. Barrero Jaramillo, PhD Student, Ontario Institute for Studies in Education, University of Toronto
Share this article
The Colombian government responded violently to a general strike over tax reforms that primarily affected working-class citizens. It has fueled calls for police reform.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The Irish lough that offers a window into the deep sea
~ Ultramarathon running: how safe is the sport?
~ Bitcoin: El Salvador's grand experiment
~ The internet consumes extraordinary amounts of energy. Here's how we can make it more sustainable
~ Getting 'unstuck': Women who care for others should feel OK stepping back
~ Uncovering anti-Blackness in the Arab world
~ G7 summit: there's a big agenda, but the group's world-beating influence is much diminished
~ Fastly's global internet meltdown could be a sign of things to come
~ Five ways 'green' carbon policies damage forests – and how we can fix the problem
~ Nigeria: a deleted tweet, a Twitter ban and Biafran wounds that have never healed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter