Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

G7 summit: there's a big agenda, but the group's world-beating influence is much diminished

By Steve Schifferes, Honorary Research Fellow, City Political Economy Research Centre, City, University of London
Share this article
The G7 meeting of world leaders hosted by the UK in Cornwall will have a very different feel than recent summits. The 2020 summit was cancelled because of COVID, but Donald Trump’s “America first” agenda caused much acrimony at previous outings. At Biarritz, France in 2019 and La…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The Irish lough that offers a window into the deep sea
~ Ultramarathon running: how safe is the sport?
~ Bitcoin: El Salvador's grand experiment
~ The internet consumes extraordinary amounts of energy. Here's how we can make it more sustainable
~ Why Colombians are taking to the streets to protest state violence
~ Getting 'unstuck': Women who care for others should feel OK stepping back
~ Uncovering anti-Blackness in the Arab world
~ Fastly's global internet meltdown could be a sign of things to come
~ Five ways 'green' carbon policies damage forests – and how we can fix the problem
~ Nigeria: a deleted tweet, a Twitter ban and Biafran wounds that have never healed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter