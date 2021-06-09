Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ghana’s electricity supply mix has improved, but reliability and cost is still a challenge

By Theophilus Acheampong, Associate lecturer, University of Aberdeen
Bridget O. Menyeh, Research Associate , Loughborough University
Ghana has made significant progress over the past 10 years in increasing electricity generation and access. This has supported higher levels of economic growth. However, beneath these improvements lies inefficiencies, including extraordinarily high distribution losses. Electricity is also quite expensive in Ghana. If not addressed, these issues could derail Ghana’s development agenda.

As countries


