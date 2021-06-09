Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why southern Africa's interior is an ideal place to generate solar energy

By Hartmut Winkler, Professor of Physics, University of Johannesburg
Share this article
Southern Africa is popularly associated with sunshine. Does that make the region exceptionally suited to solar energy generation?

With electricity shortages plaguing all parts of the sub-continent, a plentiful energy source that is becoming increasingly…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The Irish lough that offers a window into the deep sea
~ Ultramarathon running: how safe is the sport?
~ Bitcoin: El Salvador's grand experiment
~ The internet consumes extraordinary amounts of energy. Here's how we can make it more sustainable
~ Why Colombians are taking to the streets to protest state violence
~ Getting 'unstuck': Women who care for others should feel OK stepping back
~ Uncovering anti-Blackness in the Arab world
~ G7 summit: there's a big agenda, but the group's world-beating influence is much diminished
~ Fastly's global internet meltdown could be a sign of things to come
~ Five ways 'green' carbon policies damage forests – and how we can fix the problem
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter