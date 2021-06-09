Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lack of burial space is changing age-old funeral practices, and in Japan 'tree burials' are gaining in popularity

By Natasha Mikles, Lecturer in Philosophy, Texas State University
Share this article
In a Japanese tree burial, cremated remains are placed in the ground and a tree is planted over the ashes to mark the gravesite. Environmental responsibility is part of Buddhism.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Inside the Tory rebellion against foreign aid cuts
~ Why standard ways of valuing health were set aside during the pandemic
~ View from The Hill: the Morrison government has escape hatch in Tamil family case – if it wants to use it
~ Ultra-marathon running: how safe is the sport?
~ Bile duct cancer: existing leukaemia treatment could hold promise – mouse study
~ A volcanic eruption 39 million years ago buried a forest in Peru – now the petrified trees are revealing South America's primeval history
~ Protesters marching in Elizabeth City, N.C., over Andrew Brown's killing are walking in the footsteps of centuries of fighters for Black rights
~ COVID-19 messages make emergency alerts just another text in the crowd on your home screen
~ How Joe Biden could increase pressure on Vladimir Putin if their June 16 meeting fails to deter Russia's 'harmful' behavior
~ What a Kyrgyzstan oil refinery tells us (or doesn't tell us) about China's BRI
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter