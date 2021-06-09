Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How TB Joshua overcame odds to establish a spiritual empire far beyond Nigeria

By Tinashe Chimbidzikai, Doctoral Research Fellow, Max Planck Institute for the Study of Religious and Ethnic Diversity
Josiah Taru, Lecturer, Great Zimbabwe University
Share this article
TB Joshua, the popular Nigerian charismatic preacher and televangelist, who has died at the age of 57, left a conflicting legacy. The co-founder of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations megachurch was hailed by his ardent followers as a “true man of God” and a philanthropist who

fed the poor, gave electricity, educational scholarships, emergency relief, employed…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Event: How should we address the unequal impacts of COVID-19 on UK society?
~ Why it took 20 years to 'finish' the human genome — and why there's still more to do
~ Inside the Irish lough that offers a window into the deep sea
~ Kyrgyzstan: Missing Dual Turkish-Kyrgyz Citizen Risks Torture, Removal to Turkey
~ Colombia: Egregious Police Abuses Against Protesters
~ Victoria's COVID lockdown reminds us how many rely on food charity. Here's how we plan for the next inevitable crisis
~ Research now backs routinely offering pregnant women the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine
~ Armed Islamists’ Latest Sahel Massacre Targets Burkina Faso
~ Tackling Digital Violence in Ecuador Shouldn’t Endanger Free Speech
~ Indonesian Law Hampers Mosque Construction
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter