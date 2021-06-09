Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Armed Islamists’ Latest Sahel Massacre Targets Burkina Faso

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A man reads the L'Observateur Paalga newspaper in Ouagadougou on June 7, 2021, about the attacks that happened in Solhan.  © 2021 OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT/AFP via Getty Images Just after 2 a.m. on June 5, armed Islamist fighters stormed an artisanal gold mining site outside Solhan village in Burkina Faso’s northeastern Yagha province. Witnesses told Human Rights Watch that the attackers opened fire on everyone that moved, killing over 140 people. Some villagers were shot as they ran for cover, others while they cowered in houses and shops, others as they begged for their…


