Human Rights Observatory

Tackling Digital Violence in Ecuador Shouldn’t Endanger Free Speech

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso attends the change of military command at the Carondelet Palace in Quito, Ecuador, on May 31, 2021. © 2021 Rafael Rodriguez/NurPhoto via AP Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso has until June 10, 2021 to act on the recently-passed Law to Prevent Violence, Digital Harassment, and Violation of Privacy. The law addresses important issues regarding gender-based violence and violence against children but contains provisions that would severely undermine free speech in Ecuador. President Lasso should veto these provisions. The law was…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


