Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesian Law Hampers Mosque Construction

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Indonesia's religious minorities, including Christians, Ahmadis, Buddhists and native faith believers, celebrate Indonesia’s Independence Day outside the State Palace in Jakarta, and ask the government to reopen houses of worships closed under the "religious harmony" regulation, August 2016.  © Andreas Harsono/© 2016 Human Rights Watch Hundreds of Muslims in Indonesia this week demanded that the local government in Sraten village, East Java, stop the Muhammadiyah congregation from building a mosque. The protest prompted the village head to order the construction…


© Human Rights Watch -


