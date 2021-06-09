Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rights of Women Violated in Myanmar Prisons

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An official with a megaphone during the release of prisoners from Insein prison after a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar, April 17, 2020. © 2020 Thein Zaw/AP Photo When “Mi Mi” (a pseudonym) prepared for anti-coup demonstrations in Yangon in late February, she carefully chose to wear a pair of jeans and sneakers so she could run from the abusive security forces. The last thing on her mind was to carry menstrual pads in case she was detained. Myanmar’s police and military had begun to intensify crackdowns on protesters opposing the military’s February 1 power…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


