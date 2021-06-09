Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ratko Mladic’s genocide conviction and life sentence were upheld

Share this article
Bosnian military chief Ratko Mladic’s genocide conviction and life sentence were upheld Tuesday by the United Nations’ International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals. Known as the “Butcher of Bosnia,” Mladic had appealed his convictions for war crimes and crimes against humanity during the 1990s Bosnian War.


Read complete article

© Voice of America -


More
~ The 'most significant' police operation in Australian history — how it worked and what it means for organised crime
~ Muslim family killed in terror attack in London, Ontario: Islamophobic violence surfaces once again in Canada
~ Labour are much better at running the economy than voters think – new research
~ Four ways to enjoy a solar eclipse
~ Towards the 30-minute city — how Australians' commutes compare with cities overseas
~ The proposed new maths curriculum doesn't dumb down content. It actually demands more of students
~ Something really beautiful — dipping into Ed Kuepper’s golden past
~ Climate change is making ocean waves more powerful, threatening to erode many coastlines
~ World Oceans Day: The Caribbean Sea faces dual threat of climate change and overfishing
~ Depop sale: fashion retailers must move faster on sustainability -- or they will be replaced by Gen Z apps
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter