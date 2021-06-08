Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The proposed new maths curriculum doesn't dumb down content. It actually demands more of students

By Penelope Baker, Professor, Mathematics Education, University of New England
Rosemary Callingham, Adjunct Associate Professor, University of Tasmania
The proposed maths curriculum would result in a deeper understanding of key concepts. It expects students to explain their maths reasoning rather than present their answer without justification.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


