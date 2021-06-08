The proposed new maths curriculum doesn't dumb down content. It actually demands more of students
By Penelope Baker, Professor, Mathematics Education, University of New England
Rosemary Callingham, Adjunct Associate Professor, University of Tasmania
The proposed maths curriculum would result in a deeper understanding of key concepts. It expects students to explain their maths reasoning rather than present their answer without justification.
- Tuesday, June 8, 2021