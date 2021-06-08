Climate change is making ocean waves more powerful, threatening to erode many coastlines
By Thomas Mortlock, Senior Risk Scientist, Risk Frontiers, Adjunct Fellow, Macquarie University
Itxaso Odériz, Research assistant, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM)
Nobuhito Mori, Professor, Kyoto University
Rodolfo Silva, Professor, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM)
New research looked at wave conditions over the past 40 years, and found wave power has increased since at least the 1980s, mostly in the Southern Hemisphere.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, June 8, 2021