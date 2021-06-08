Tolerance.ca
Depop sale: fashion retailers must move faster on sustainability -- or they will be replaced by Gen Z apps

By Elaine L Ritch, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, Glasgow Caledonian University
The news that Depop – Generation Z’s favourite app for selling and buying used clothing – had been sold to Etsy for $1.6bn (£1.1bn) is a warning shot for fashion retailers.

For years, traditional retailers and “fast fashion” companies have moved too slowly on making their production more sustainable. Etsy’s acquisition of Depop shows that shoppers, led by an eco-conscious Generation Z, are taking things into their own hands, and it has commercial…


