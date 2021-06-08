Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Labour much better at running economy than voters think – new research

By Alexander Tziamalis, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Sheffield Hallam University
Amr Algarhi, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Sheffield Hallam University
Share this article
Since the 1920s, the Conservative and Labour parties have dominated the political landscape in the United Kingdom. Their governments tend to be strong, since the country’s first-past-the-post electoral system helps to produce parliamentary majorities which enable the ruling party to implement its policies. Yet surprisingly, after a century of the two parties vying for power, there is a little academic research into which has been better for the UK economy.

This is even more perplexing given that the economic performance of each party is a key factor in UK voters’ political decision-making.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Depop sale: fashion retailers must move faster on sustainability -- or they will be replaced by Gen Z apps
~ How the pandemic changed abortion access in Europe
~ Edward Colston museum display: what happens next for the fallen statue
~ Will Amazon's purchase of MGM mark the end of Netflix's reign?
~ Non-profit long-term care homes have lost too many residents to COVID-19
~ How to improve health and quality of life for long-term care residents: Sit less, move more
~ COVID-19 ‘freedom’ rallies actually undermine liberty – here’s why
~ Why it's difficult for children to understand sarcasm
~ Supreme Court weighs voting rights in a pivotal Arizona case
~ UN: Promoting Rights Key to UN Chief Guterres’ 2nd Term
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter