Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the pandemic changed abortion access in Europe

By Jovana Stanisljevic, Associate professor, Grenoble École de Management (GEM)
Neva Bojovic, Assistant professor, Kedge Business School
Share this article
Abortion access has never been equal in Europe. The right to terminate an unwanted or unviable pregnancy varies from Malta, where the procedure is illegal in all circumstances, to the Netherlands, which has some of the most liberal laws on the continent.

The arrival of the pandemic has only accentuated these differences. Faced…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Depop sale: fashion retailers must move faster on sustainability -- or they will be replaced by Gen Z apps
~ Labour much better at running economy than voters think – new research
~ Edward Colston museum display: what happens next for the fallen statue
~ Will Amazon's purchase of MGM mark the end of Netflix's reign?
~ Non-profit long-term care homes have lost too many residents to COVID-19
~ How to improve health and quality of life for long-term care residents: Sit less, move more
~ COVID-19 ‘freedom’ rallies actually undermine liberty – here’s why
~ Why it's difficult for children to understand sarcasm
~ Supreme Court weighs voting rights in a pivotal Arizona case
~ UN: Promoting Rights Key to UN Chief Guterres’ 2nd Term
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter