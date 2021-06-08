Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Edward Colston museum display: what happens next for the fallen statue

By Joanna Burch-Brown, Senior Lecturer in Philosophy, University of Bristol
The question of what should happen to symbols of oppression has re-emerged a hot-button issue now that the graffiti-covered figure has moved to Bristol's M Shed museum


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


